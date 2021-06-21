Germany gains first victory in Euro 2020 against Portugal. June. 21, 2021 07:24. Jîelegant@donga.com.

Germany achieved the first winning in the tournament round for the UEFA European Championship 2020 by crushing Portugal even with its global football star Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm.



In the second match of Group F held in Munich on Sunday, Germany won a come-from-behind victory by four to two thanks to goals by Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens and an own goal by the opponent although Portugal scored first, making Germany climb up to second place despite its loss to France in the first tournament match. It is the fifth win in a row that German has recently earned against Portugal. Recording 1 and 1, Portugal has the same score poin



ermany does but it went down to third place in the group due to the two countries’ record against each other.



In the loss of the Portuguese team on Sunday, Ronaldo scored the first goal with his left foot after receiving a pass at the 15th minute of the first half of the match, making it the 12th goal – the highest ever – for the Euro Championship. It is Ronaldo’s third point for this year’s race as well as his 107th goal in international A-matches, which narrows the gap to two goals from the highest record of 109 goals by Iranian striker Ali Daei. Ronaldo is tied for the most goals as a European athlete for the Euro Championship and the World Cup finals, according to sports stats firm Opta Sports. Ronaldo records 12 goals for the former and seven goals for the latter, sharing the lead with German football star Miroslav Klose.



