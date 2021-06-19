Park Min-ji looks to pick up her first major KLPGA win. June. 19, 2021 07:19. hun@donga.com.

Park Min-ji, who has had four victories out of nine KLPGA tournaments this season, is looking to add another win at the DB Group Korea Women’s Open Golf Championship.



Park was the leader after the the second round of the 35th Korea Women’s Open held at Rainbow Hills Country Club in North Chungcheong Province on Friday, shooting 3-under 69, including five birdies and two bogeys. She has made a total of 7-under 137 so far.



Park began the second round sitting at 3rd, two strokes behind the leader Lee Ka-young, but steered her way to the top of the leaderboard, having three straight birdies from the 11th hole to the 13th hole. The Rainbow Hills, where the tournament is being held, is infamous for having big, long roughs and bumpy greens. Only 31 players shot under-par on the first day of the tournament. “Although I made more mistakes with my tee shot today, I am satisfied that I managed to reduce three strokes,” Park said after finishing the second round. “I want to compliment myself today.”



If Park maintains her lead for the remaining two days, she will be able to pick up her fifth KLPGA Tour victories out of 10 tournaments this season. Furthermore, she will have another back-to-back win following her two straight wins at the NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship and the Doosan Match Play Championship. She earned her fourth win of the season at the Celltrion Queens Masters Open last week. Park, who is yet to earn a win at a major tournament, said she will not be able to secure a win by playing passively in the third and the fourth rounds. “I will try to play aggressively and reduce strokes,” Park said. “I do not particularly aim to win a major tournament since winning in any tournament is good.”



Park talked about the pressure she was under after getting a lot of attention. “Honestly, the pressure is so high that I feel like I am about to cry,” Park said. “Since I am a professional golfer, I have to deal with the pressure. I am trying to be appreciative of the situation.”



