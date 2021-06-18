Vaccines will be administered by local governments and companies from the end of July. June. 18, 2021 07:18. ksy@donga.com.

As early as the end of July, local governments and companies can administer COVID-19 vaccines. The measure was put forward to accelerate vaccination by improving its convenience as all citizens, including those aged between 18 to 49, are eligible for vaccines starting August.



Firstly, each local government will administer vaccines at public health centers or vaccination centers from the end of July. According to the government guidelines, residents in areas of mass infections, those with chronic diseases and other high-risk factors, and essential workers are priorities. Once a local government sets a vaccination plan based on the local situation, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency supplies vaccines.



In the private sector, business sites that run 24 hours a day can administer vaccines to their workers from August. The measure is mainly for national key industries with an attached hospital in their sites. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency supplies vaccines and syringes to the medical institutions of the business sites and companies administer vaccines according to their plans. Automobile and steelmaking are mentioned as priority industries. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will decide which business sites will receive vaccines along with the Ministry of Employment and Labor. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency decided to allow vaccination at business sites after vaccination for those in their 50s is completed in order to prevent any rumors about preferential treatment.



Some local governments and organizations recently requested early vaccination, which the government refused to accept. The government decided to allow local governments and businesses to administer vaccines on their own to ensure their autonomy instead.



