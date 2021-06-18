Son Heung-min set to sign new contract with Tottenham. June. 18, 2021 07:19. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

It appears that “Super Sonny” Son Heung-min is likely to stay at Tottenham Hotspurs. According to the Telegraph and other media outlets in London, Son and Tottenham are cruising for a new contract, with both parties confident of an extension of the deal. While there was a concern that the South Korean might leave the club along with Harry Kane, he will likely go the opposite way to the British striker with a new contract with the Spurs, the British media added. Once Paulo Fonseca, former manager of AS Roma, takes the helm as reported, it will likely add momentum to Son’s negotiation for a new deal with Tottenham.



Some details are being revealed on Son’s contract, which will expire in June 2023. It is expected to be a five-year contract, with the weekly salary bumped up from 140,000 to 200,000 pounds (about 316.26 million won). Converted into an annual salary, it sums up to 10.4 million pounds (about 16.4 billion won). While the span of contract and a boost in weekly salaries had already been reported, it is reported Tottenham has made an exceptional offer for the South Korean winger. “There is no doubt Son is an important player for his team. Spurs need Son for another strong season next year,” added the media.



On its twitter account, Tottenham Hotspurs put the image of Son Heung-min as the main model for the introduction of a new season schedule (pictured). This means Son has become the face of Tottenham rather than Kane, who might leave the team anytime soon. Sky Sports also used Son Heung-min’s image as Tottenham’s face. Indeed, Son is considered as the main player of the Spurs both by his team and the local sports media outlets.



