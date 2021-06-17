Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun record a quality start. June. 17, 2021 07:15. leper@donga.com.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin and St. Louis Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun both earned a quality startㅡa game that the starting pitcher completes at least six full innings and allows no more than three earned runsㅡon the same day in separate games. The two Korean big leaguers, however, took a no-decision without the support of the rest of their teammates.



Ryu Hyun-jin gave up three runs on three hits while striking out three and walking four batters during six innings against the New York Yankees played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday. Among his 92 pitches, 31 of them were outside change-up, a pitch difficult for right-handed batters to hit, and 27 of them were inside fastball. The average velocity of Ryu’s fastball was 145.5km/h, higher than his season average of 143.7km/h.



Kim Kwang-hyun, who came back from his lower back injury in 11 days, recorded his first quality start of the season with a run on three hits while striking out six and walking five batters in six innings against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday. Although his balls were fast, reaching a maximum of 149km/h, he had a problem with command, having only 49 strikeouts among 102 pitches. As a result, he allowed the most walks (5) in a game since his Major League debut. Kim, who was substituted in the seventh inning when his team was losing 0-1, avoided adding a loss when his teammate scored a point to tie the game. The Cardinals beat the Marlins 2-1 with Paul Goldschmidt’s solo homer in the ninth inning.



