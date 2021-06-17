Boyz II Men to release English version of Korean song. June. 17, 2021 07:15. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

American R&B band Boyz II Men will remake a hit song by Korean R&B band VIBE titled, “Love me once again.” Domestic music label Groublin said on Wednesday that Boyz II Men will release an English version of “Love me once again” on June 30 and begin their promotion in Korea. “Love me once again,” which was originally released by VIBE in 2002, is about missing one’s love after a breakup.



After making their debut in 1991, the R&B band topped the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with “End of the road” for 13 straight weeks in 1992 and with “I’ll make love to you” for 14 straight weeks in 1994. They sold over 60 million copies of their album worldwide and visited Korea for a concert in 2011 and 2019.



Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men drew attention by sharing a cover of “Serendipity,” a solo song by BTS’ Jimin, on his YouTube channel prior to the band’s visit to Korea in 2019.



