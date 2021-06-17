Over 23,000 people joined People Power Party in one month. June. 17, 2021 07:16. empty@donga.com.

The number of members of the People Power Party who pay party membership fees increased by 17,000 in one month. About 37 percent of the newly joined members are in their 20s and 30s, which proves the popularity of newly elected party leader Lee Jun-seok seen at the recent party convention.



According to the secretariat of the People Power Party on Wednesday, over 23,000 people had newly joined the party from May 12 to June 12. About 13,300 of them, or 58 percent, joined online and the number of paid members who are to pay the minimum monthly membership fees of 1,000 won for three months increased by 17,400. “The growth of new members is about 10 times higher than the same period last year,” said a member of the party.



By age group, those in their 50s account for the most members at 4,761 people, followed by 4,504 new members in theirs 20s. Similar numbers of people joined from the age groups of 60 to 69, 30 to 39, and 40 to 49, while 468 teens joined the party. “It is encouraging that new members are distributed proportionally across all age groups,” said a member of the party’s secretariat.



The zeal to join the party among the youth is also felt online. “Dozens of posts are made every day to verify a user’s joining of the party on FMKOREA, a website mainly used by males in their 20s and 30s,” said a member of the party. “I joined the party for the youth and better South Korea,” a 37-year-old male new member wrote, verifying his membership of the party.



Lee Jun-seok said on Tuesday that the number of new party members is growing at an unprecedented rate to the press after he paid respect at the Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak, Seoul. “Going beyond the initial increase, we will continue to make efforts until we create an environment for democracy led by party members,” said Lee.



