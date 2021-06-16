Samsung Electronics to supply 5G equipment to No. 1 mobile carrier in Europe. June. 16, 2021 07:24. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics accounted for the largest market share in the Latin American smartphone market in the first quarter of this year. According to Counterpoint Research on Tuesday, the South Korean company’s market share rose by 4.5 percentage points to 42.4 percent from the same period last year, putting the company in the No. 1 position.



“Samsung Electronics’ overall sales increased for low- to mid-end smartphone Galaxy A series and premium smartphone Galaxy S21 series thanks to its aggressive marketing efforts,” said a member of Counterpoint Research on Tuesday.



The electronics giant was followed by Motorola (21.8 percent), Xiaomi (8.4 percent), LG Electronics (5.8 percent), and Apple (4.1 percent). Motorola recorded the highest growth of market share, jumping 7.7 percentage points from the same period last year to 21.8 percent this year. Counterpoint Research said Motorola took advantage of Huawei’s low sales due to economic sanctions from the U.S.



한국어