Private gatherings of up to six people to be allowed starting July. June. 16, 2021 07:25. somin@donga.com.

The South Korean government plans to begin a new social distancing scheme starting July while considering easing the current restrictions on private gatherings in stages.



According to the Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters on Tuesday, the government is considering revamping the social distancing rules, limiting private gatherings to six people. If the government adopts a new four-tier social distancing scheme, gatherings of up to eight people will be allowed in the Seoul metropolitan area and the restrictions on gatherings will be lifted in non-capital areas.



Prior to a full-scale implementation of the new social distancing rules, however, the government is considering running a pilot program for three weeks from July 7 to July 25, limiting private gatherings to no more than six people in the Seoul metropolitan area and to eight people in non-capital areas. According to the new social distancing scheme, entertainment establishments can operate until midnight in the Seoul metropolitan area but the government is reviewing plans to maintain the current curfew at 10 p.m.



Health authorities will announce the new social distancing rules on the upcoming Sunday after having discussions on the new rules on Tuesday. They will make final decision on the timing of the implementation of the new social distancing rules at the end of this month.



