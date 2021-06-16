Yoon Seok-youl says he will keep in mind lessons of Kim Dae-jung who forgave all political enemies. June. 16, 2021 07:25. by Joo-Young Jeon, Sung-Hwi Kang aimhigh@donga.com,yolo@donga.com.

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl visited the Kim Dae-jung Library in Donggyo-dong, Mapu-go, Seoul to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the June 15th North–South Joint Declaration. Yoon who said he is open to all options regarding joining the People Power Party seems to continue to work with both the conservative and the progressive in order to secure his own independent broad base.



“Former Prosecutor General Yoon visited the Kim Dae-jung Library of Yonsei University on Friday. The visit was initiated by Yoon contacting Kim Sung-jae, the executive director of the Kim Dae-jung Peace Center, and Kim welcoming the visit,” said Lee Dong-hoon, the spokesperson of Yoon’s presidential camp.



“He forgave and reconciled with all of his political enemies and moved forward for better South Korea even after many sufferings and time in prison,” said Yoon of late President Kim Dae-jung, according to Kim Sung-jae. “We need to move toward a new future by unifying the people in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. We should head toward the future of South Korea beyond its past,” Yoon added.



The former Prosecutor General spent about four hours in the library examining materials about the late president and learning about his policies and life, including the Sunshine Policy, under the guidance of Kim Sung-jae. “I will be cognizant of the introspection and lessons of late President Kim Dae-jung who opened the new horizon of South Korea based on information technology and human rights,” Yoon wrote in the visitors’ book.



Yoon said the Gwangju Uprising is a “living history in motion” last month and met the survivors of the Cheonan sinking and emphasized compensation for veterans and patriots on Memorial Day. He also attended the opening ceremony of the memorial space for Woodang Lee Hoe-yeong on June 9. “Yoon seems to be building political assets while showing the broad scope of his political activities,” said an opposition party source.



