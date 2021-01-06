Jeon Hyun-hee should not be involved in People Power Party’s real estate investigation. June. 15, 2021 07:23. .

Chairperson of the anti-corruption and civil rights commission Jeon Hyun-hee said has no reason to be removed from the investigation of all real estate transactions made by the People Power Party’s members. Jeon who was elected twice as a lawmaker of the Democratic Party of Korea removed herself from the investigation of the democratic party members’ real estate transactions. However, she said she does not have the reason to apply for the avoidance of duties because there is no relation between her work and the opposition party. Unless she avoids relevant duties, Jeon is likely to take the leadership role of a special investigation team for real estate transactions.



While Jeon claims that there is no concern that she will exert influence as a chair of the anti-corruption and civil rights commission due to its system, it is only a one-sided opinion that is hard to prove objectively. The People Power Party had been avoiding investigation requests from the anti-corruption and civil rights commission, citing that Jeon is from the Democratic Party of Korea as a reason to do so. If Jeon leads the real estate investigation of the opposition party members, its results will not be considered credible. Moreover, Ahn Sung-wook who was appointed as the deputy chairperson of the commission on Monday used to serve in the presidential election camp of President Moon Jae-in, the commission is in a vulnerable situation to criticism about its political neutrality.







Jeon immediately applied to avoid duties whenever the Justice Party, Open Democratic Party, People Party, Basic Income Party, and Transition Korea requested an investigation of its members’ real estate transactions in order to “ensure political neutrality and remove the concerns of misunderstanding.” Her claim that the political neutrality criteria applied to five other political parties cannot be applied to the main opposition party is not explainable. Changing criteria for different subjects will only grow political misunderstandings.







Once the anti-corruption and civil rights commission launches the investigation as scheduled, its results will become available in the second half of this year, which is when the ruling and opposition parties will collide heavily around the upcoming presidential election. Investigation results, which failed to address the issue of fairness, will only lead to unnecessary political conflicts. This is why Jeon should remove herself from the real estate investigation of the members of the People Power Party.



한국어