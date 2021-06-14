Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun visits the U.S. for future. June. 14, 2021 07:27. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun (photo) went on a business trip to the U.S. on Sunday. The purpose of the trip is to expand new businesses. Chung left to the U.S. on Sunday afternoon from the Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo-gu, Seoul will stay in the U.S. for about a week and take a tour around the east coast. It has been two months since he went on a business trip to the U.S. in April.



He plans to visit New York and Boston this time. They are hubs of major future businesses of the group such as autonomous vehicles, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and robots. Robotics company “Boston Dynamics” .that the group acquired in December as well as “Motional,” a joint venture between the group and the U.S. self-driving technology business Aptiv, are headquartered in Boston. New York City is where world-leading mobility businesses are promoting commercialization of UAM.



He focused on the west coast including Los Angeles during the business trip in April. He visited Hyundai Motor America (HMA) and the factory in Alabama to review the sales status of Hyundai Motor and preparations for electronic vehicle production. Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to invest 7.4 billion dollars in the U.S. announced before the summit between South Korea and the U.S. in May took shape after his business trip in April. This time, it seems that he would focus on new businesses.



Chung’s visit to the U.S. despite the pandemic seems to derive from Hyundai Motor Group’s urgency to secure a leading position before the competitors in the future mobility businesses including the eco-friendly car business such as electronic vehicles and hydrogen powered electronic cars. The group plans to invest 7.4 billion dollars in the U.S. by 2025 to produce electronic vehicles in the U.S., enhance the UAM business, build a hydraulic ecosystem, and expand the robotics business.



