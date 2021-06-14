Son picks match with Germany in 2018 World Cup as best ever. June. 14, 2021 07:28. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min quenched his fans’ curiosity in a Q&A session as part of a YouTube live show held by the Korea Football Association.



Son’s best pick was the final match where he fought against Germany in the first round of the tournament in the 2018 Russia World Cup. In a 1-0 lead, Son ran up to 50 meters before the goal to receive a long pass from Ju Se-jong (Gamba Osaka), scoring a dramatic goal in second-half injury time to confirm‎ a complete victory. “Spending my school days in Germany, I had difficulty accepting cultural differences. It was never an easy job for a 15- or 16-year-old boy to leave his home country behind to fly overseas,” Son recalled. “It means a lot to me that I played for my motherland as the national team leader in a World Cup match against the world’s No. 1 football powerhouse where I spent my younger days amid difficulties.”



Son choose Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors) as the most handsome player in the national football team. Asked what Son would be doing around the age of 40, he answered, “I would not engage in anything related to football but being a player. I am not cut out to instruct or critique someone else.”



