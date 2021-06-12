Over 10,000 spectators to be allowed at Sajik Ballpark from. June. 12, 2021 07:12. sunggyu@donga.com,asap@donga.com.

More than 10,000 people will be allowed to enter Sajik Ballpark in Busan concurrently from Monday. Also, up to 40,000 fans will be able to enjoy K-pop concerts including those by BTS at the same facility.



The Central Disaster and Countermeasures Headquarters announced Friday a revised policy on “social distancing,” which calls for easing the limits on the number of spectators allowed to enter outdoor sports facilities and concert sites. The Seoul metropolitan region, Daegu, and Jeju where the number of confirmed cases remains high will have the current social distancing levels of 2 and 1.5 intact. Nonetheless, the limit on the number of audience members allowed for culture and sports events have been eased. The measure has been taken because cluster infections in such facilities have been fewer than in other public facilities.



Under the revised policy, outdoor sports facilities can admit spectators for up to 50 percent of their capacities in areas of social distancing level 1.5. Currently, they are allowed for up to 30 percent of the capacity. Accordingly, Busan’s Sajik Ballpark with a total of 23,646 seats will be able to accommodate up to 11,823 audience per game. If the ceiling is elevated from 10 percent to 30 percent for Jamsil Ballpark (25,000 seats) in Seoul where social distancing level 2 is in effect, the facility will be able to admit 7,500 audience per game.



