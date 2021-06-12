Park Sae-eun becomes highest dancer at Paris Opera Ballet. June. 12, 2021 07:13. pep@donga.com.

South Korean ballerina Park Sae-eun has become the first Asian dancer to be promoted to dancer etoile or the highest level dancer at world-class ballet troupe Paris Opera Ballet.



The Paris Opera Ballet announced on Thursday (local time) on its website that Park was selected as dancer etoile after performing in "Romeo and Juliet.” The 352-year-old ballet troupe based in Paris is one of the world's top three ballet organizations along with the Royal Ballet in Britain and the American Ballet Theater.



Joining as a temporary position in the Paris Opera Ballet in 2011, Park made her way to the highest level in 10 years. Following ballerino Kim Yong-gul, Park was allowed to become a POB ballet member in June 2012.



Receiving an accolade for her capabilities, she was promoted to coryphée in January 2013 and to sujet in November the same year, climbing to premier danseur in November 2016. Her performance at the 2005 Dong-A Dance Competition brought her a gold prize, propelling her to fame. Afterwards, Park swept major awards at international ballet concours including the gold prize at the 2010 Varna International Ballet Competition and the 1st place at the 2007 Lausanne Concours.



