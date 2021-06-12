Jill Biden: I wear ‘LOVE’ jacket for diplomacy of unity. June. 12, 2021 07:13. by Jae-Dong Yu, Min Kim jarrett@donga.com,kimmin@donga.com.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, the wife of U.S. President Joe Biden who is visiting the United Kingdom to attend the G7 submit, was seen wearing a jacket with the word “LOVE” in the back, drawing keen attention from the media and public. The suits were French brand “Zadig&Voltaire” apparel, which she had been frequently wearing in public events since her husband declared presidential candidacy in May 2019. The jacket reportedly costs 300 to 400 U.S. dollars.



First Lady Jill Biden was wearing the jacket when she and her husband met U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife at Carbis Bay, the famous resort in Cornwall. She told reporters that she thought her couple is bringing love from the U.S. as it is important to feel a sense of unity and hope, while trying to explain the reason she chose the jacket. Noting she wanted to present a sense of hope to the world as people are suffering amid the unprecedented pandemic, she said that at the international conference, they are trying to form unity across the world.



Carrie Simonds, who made her debut on international stage for the first time since her marriage with the UK prime minister on May 29, was seen clad in red short-sleeved dress and red shoes. The dress from L.K. Bennet is priced at 325 British pounds (about 460 U.S. dollars), while the shoes from Zara costs 49.99 pounds (about 70 dollars). L.K. Bennet is a British brand, which is frequently worn by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. When Simonds was walking along the beach with his husband before meeting with President Biden and his wife, she was seen wearing yellow attire rented from “My Wardrobe HQ,” an online apparel rental platform. It costs eight pounds (11 dollars) to rent the attire. Watchers say that she intended to show an image of working-class people by using clothing from low-cost brands.



President Biden told Prime Minister Johnson on the day ““We both married way above our station,” flattering the wives, and Johnson said he agreed.



