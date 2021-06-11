Aviation, travel industries offer giveaways to encourage vaccination. June. 11, 2021 07:21. bjk@donga.com,windup@donga.com.

After the South Korean government announced that it is seeking “travel bubble” agreements, which would allow group travel among fully vaccinated people, with some countries from July, the relevant industries are quickly making necessary measures. The industries, such as aviation, travel, and golf, which benefit from high vaccination rates, are offering giveaways to encourage vaccination.



Low cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan started a promotion offering a free ticket to vaccinated travelers on Thursday, a first for a domestic airline. Passengers, who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccination, will get a domestic flight ticket in the front section or in the emergency exit row, and passengers for flights to and from Jeju will be offered “Priority Baggage Service” from June 11 to July 15. The promotion, which aims to encourage vaccinated people to travel by plane, is only available to the first five passengers per flight.



The golf industry is getting busy as well. The IPO Country Club in Gyeonggi Province offers a glass of free draft beer (300cc) per person to all team members if only one of them is fully vaccinated. The Yuseong Country Club in Daejeon is running a promotion until the end of June, offering free draft beer or coffee to all visitors who have been vaccinated. An official from the Yuseong CC said more than 10 percent of all visitors on Wednesday were vaccinated, adding the CC plans to extend the promotion.



The Golfzon County kicked off a campaign titled, “For a mask-free world,” where they offer a green fee discount coupon worth 10,000 won to all visitors who are vaccinated at 15 of its 17 CC across the country. The golf booking site XGOLF provides discounts for its golf range memberships to vaccinated customers. Vaccinated customers will be able to get a 25-30 percent discount depending on golf range on a five-time pass.



