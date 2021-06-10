Yoon Seok-youl takes first political steps. June. 10, 2021 07:24. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a potential presidential candidate of the opposition, attended the opening ceremony of the memorial for independent activist Lee Hoi-young on Wednesday. It is Yoon’s first official event disclosing his participation ahead of the event. “Looking forward to your support on my journey,” said Yoon, hinting plans for his political aspirations.



“Today is my first official event. You will become aware of where I am headed as you watch my journey,” he said in reply to reporters who asked of his plans to join the main opposition People Power Party as he attended the opening ceremony held at Yejang Park in Namsan, Seoul at 2 p.m. on the day.



“I am aware of your expectations and concerns. I hope to rely on your support and patience,” he answered to the question of when planning to commence political activities. The question comes against recent allegations on Yoon’s political plans by opposition party members and Yoon’s close aides, which were contradicting. He was at times criticized as “staying undercover to avoid criticism.” Yoon remained silent on questions on his mother-in-law who is being investigated and on trial and plans going forward.



