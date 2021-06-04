BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks. June. 09, 2021 07:25. imi@donga.com.

Korean boy band BTS’ new song “Butter” ranked first for two consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.



According to Billboard on Monday (local time), “Butter” released on May 21 ranked first on the chart for the coming Saturday. The song is another success after “Dynamite” ranked first for more than two weeks (three weeks in total) after taking the first place on the first week of the release last year.



“Butter” put popstar Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” in the second place again this week. According to Billboard, the song was played 19.1 million times and downloaded 140,200 times during this period, which decreased by 41 and 42 percent respectively from the previous week. However, the number of radio listeners stood at 22.4 million, a 24 percent increase from the previous week.



“Butter” may stay in the current place for a longer period of time. A “Hotter Remix” (released on May 28), a “Sweeter Remix” and a “Cooler Remix” (released on Friday) of the song may help it stay on the top spot. The band also has an advantage over its competitor Rodrigo as her votes are divided into three songs — “good 4 u,” “déjà vu”’and “traitor” — while BTS has only one song on the chart.



한국어