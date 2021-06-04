Human rights commission donates money to Myanmar’s democracy network . June. 09, 2021 07:25. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea donated 10 million won to Myanmar’s democracy network on Tuesday.



The commission had a donation ceremony at Taepyeong Hall of the Seoul City Hall on Tuesday morning. Dobong District head Lee Dong-jin who also spearheads the commission, Moon Seok-jin of Seodaemun District, Jeong Won-oh of Seongdong District, Kim Mi-gyeong of Eunpyeong District, Lee Seung-rok of Seongbuk District in Seoul, Kim Jeong-sik of Michuhol District in Incheon, and Gwangmyeong City Mayor Park Seung-won attended the ceremony.



They delivered the donation to relevant personnel including Yan Naing Tun, co-head of the democracy network. It will be used to support the democratization movement of Myanmar’s citizens. “The prolonged coup-de-tat of Myanmar’s military regime is posing difficulties on people of the country,” said Lee Dong-jin. “I hope we could deliver hope to them who are fighting against the military regime.”



The commission was founded in 2017 as a human rights commission between local governments with a mission to protect and empower local residents. Currently, 22 local governments have joined the organization.



It held a press conference in front of the Embassy of the Union of Myanmar in Korea to announce that it supports the democratization movement in Myanmar. “Myanmar’s democratization movement has common historical grounds with the May 18 democratization movement,” it announced in a general meeting on April 27. “Let’s provide support to the citizens of Myanmar who are looking for help from the global community as we desperately did in the May 18 movement.”



