Facebook bans Trump for two more years. June. 07, 2021 07:20. yeah@donga.com.

Facebook announced on Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump will be banned from using its service for two more years.



Facebook's Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg declared that how Mr. Trump reacted was downright inappropriate given the gravity of the situation so he was subject to an extra two-year ban.



Facebook in January suspended Mr. Trump’s account with no time limit on the grounds that he was alleged to incite violence in the U.S. Capitol. Facebook’s Oversight Board on May 6 ordered Facebook to come up with a rule that corresponds to the one that is applied to other users within half a year, describing an indefinite suspension of his account as inappropriate. In response, Facebook released two more years’ ban.



If that is the case, Mr. Trump may be allowed to come back to Facebook in January 2023. His return will be permitted when experts consider it to do no harm to public safety, said Facebook, warning that if the former president violates any rule after a comeback, he will not only be banned for life but also see severe aggravated sanction.



