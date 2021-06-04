Lee Jun-seok ranked at 4th in poll for presidential hopefuls. June. 05, 2021 07:07. empty@donga.com.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP)’s former Supreme Council member Lee Jun-seok, who is enjoying a lead in the PPP’s leadership race, garnered 3 percent of support in a Gallup Korea poll for presidential hopefuls.



In a poll conducted of 1,003 adults from June 1 to June 3, asking, “Who is the most suitable political leader to lead the country,” Lee was ranked 4th (3%) following Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung (24%), former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (21%), and former Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Nak-yon (5%). Other candidates including People Party (PP) leader Ahn Cheol-soo won 2 percent of support, and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and independent lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo each earned 1 percent of support. The poll had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



The Gallup Korea poll asked respondents, in a short answer question, to choose one candidate they support instead of using a multiple choice system. This is the first time that Lee earned his spot in the list. The 36-year-old politician, however, cannot run for the next presidential election unless the Constitution is amended to allow those under 40 to run for a presidential election.



Meanwhile, in an R&Search poll of 1,044 adults from June 1 to June 2 (a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.0 percentage points), commissioned by Maeil Business Newspaper and MBN, former Prosecutor General Yoon garnered 43.8 percent of support, taking a lead over Gyeonggi Governor Lee (34.1%) outside the margin of error.



