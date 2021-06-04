Number of vaccine reservations hits 14 million. June. 04, 2021 08:19. easy@donga.com.

The number of people who booked for the vaccination of COVID-19 has surpassed 14 million. The figure combines those who have been jabbed more than once and those who have successfully booked for vaccination. The initial plan of a first round vaccination for 13 million will likely succeed within the first half of the year.



According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Thursday, the number of those who booked vaccination reaches about 9.99 million and 6,468 including the patients and medical staff at nursing homes. Taken into account the 60-64 age group who have booked but not taken the jabs yet (2.96 million), teachers for elementary school first and second graders (299,328), and Janssen inoculators (892,407), and the total stands at about 14.15 million.



With more people booking for vaccination, the government is gaining confidence. “If this pace continues, we will easily reach our goal of vaccinating 13 million or more within the first half of the year,” said Son Yeong-rae from the Central Accident Headquarters.



As of 00:00 a.m. Thursday, a total of 6.74 million people were vaccinated for more than a round. If the number of vaccinations per day reaches 220,000 to 230,000, more than 13 million will have been vaccinated by late June. May 27 set up a record for the largest number of vaccinations per day in South Korea with 650,000 people getting jabbed in a single day.



한국어