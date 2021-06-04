All MLB players wear Lou Gehrig patch to celebrate the legendary batter. June. 04, 2021 07:23. leper@donga.com.

All MLB players who played on June 2 wore a special patch on their left chest. The patch says “Lou Gehrig Day” and features an illustration of legendary batter Lou Gehrig Day who played in the New York Yankees. The MLB hosted a fundraising event to help patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease – to mark its first Lou Gehrig Day.



Lou Gehrig Day, which was set in March this year, marks the beginning of Gehrig’s then-record streak of 2,130 consecutive games played by playing as the first baseman of the New York Yankees before 1996. Gehrig passed away on the same date 16 years later.



This is the third time that the MLB officially introduced days to commemorate an individual. The first was the day of Jackie Robinson who was the first black man to play in the MLB and the second was for Roberto Clemente who became the symbol of good deeds.



The Yankees retired Gehrig's uniform number “4,” making him the first player in MLB history to be accorded that honor. He played for the Yankees ever since his MLB debut in 1923 and led the team to six World Series wins. He also held the record of a batting average of 0.340 (2,721 hits from 8,001 times at bat), 493 home runs, and 1,995 runs during 17 seasons. He announced his retirement in July 1939 after his diagnosis of ALS in the same year. He was elected to the Hall of Fame at the age of 36, making the youngest record.



