Samsung’s chip facilities achieve Carbon Trust’s triple standards. June. 04, 2021 07:22. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has earned triple standard recognition from Carbon Trust for its entire semiconductor facilities at home and abroad as the first local business to achieve such a feat. Set up in 2001 by the British government, Carbon Trust is an international certification agency designed to mitigate climate change and carbon emissions.



Samsung Electronics acquired a “triple standard” label after getting certified for the “carbon, water, and waste mitigation” on a total of semiconductor nine facilities including five local factories in Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Onyang, and Cheonan, as well as its overseas operations in Austin, the U.S., and Suzhou and Tianjin, China. The triple standard label is granted to a business that has successfully cut the amount of carbon emissions (3.7%), water usage (2.2%), and waste emissions (2.1%) over the last three years while satisfying a set of composite standards for operation systems. According to Samsung Electronics, it easily met the standards by reducing the amount of carbon, water, and waste discharge by 9.6%, 7.8%, and 4.1%, respectively, compared to the 2018-2019 period.



“We will continue to upgrade the sustainability of our business model through ultra-micro manufacturing based low-power chips, restoration of ecosystems through clean water processing, and facilities built to cut the greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jang Seong-dae, a senior vice president and head of DS Corporate Sustainability Management Office at Samsung Electronics.



