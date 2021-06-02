The most beautiful leaf. June. 02, 2021 07:29. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

South Korean book “Feuilles” has won the highest honor of the international book design content World's Most Beautiful Books of 2021, the “golden letter” award. The title of the book “feuilles” means leaves in French.



The book written by Eom Yu-jeong includes 112 paintings of plants. According to the Korean Publishers Association, this is the first time that a South Korean book won the golden letter award from the contest. “The book starts with a pencil drawing but lines and papers become thicker as a reader turns pages. It has a constantly changing delicateness,” said the host of the contest. “Readers are guided to experience the work through touch.”



The book will be permanently stored at a German book museum in Leipzig and also showcased at the Weltformat Graphic Design Festival to be held in Lucerne, Switzerland in October this year. In South Korea, it will be displayed in a special exhibition titled the ”World's Most Beautiful Books” of the 2021 Seoul International Book Fair to be held from September 8 to September 12 at S Factory in Seongsu, Seoul.



