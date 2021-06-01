Mauricio Pochettino expresses his desire to leave PSG. June. 01, 2021 08:17. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is rumored to make a return to Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).



Goal.com said on Monday that Pochettino has informed PSG of his desire to leave. Reasons for his desire to leave the club include lower-than-expected performance of the club, for example, the team’s Champions League exit in semifinals, and discord with the club over Pochettino’s limited power related to player recruitment.



Pochettino is known to be interested in leading Tottenham and Real Madrid. The Spurs are already in contact with Pochettino. The Argentine manager, who served as Tottenham manager from 2014 to 2015, is believed to take little time adapting to the Spurs since he understands the strengths and weaknesses of the players. But the fact that Tottenham is losing key players could serve as a hurdle for Pochettino’s return.



한국어