Tiger Woods says his No.1 goal now is to walk on his own. May. 29, 2021 07:05. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

“My No.1 goal right now is to walk on my own,” Tiger Woods said at his first interview after his car accident in February that left him with serious leg injuries.



“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experience,” Tiger Woods said in his interview with Golf Digest on Thursday.



Woods, who have won 82 official PGA Tour events, including 15 majors, suffered minor major injuries during his career. He had to undergo five back surgeries and five left knee surgeries.



But the single-car crash outside Los Angeles that overturned his car in February gave him more severe injuries than anything. No one can tell when he will be able to make a comeback as he sustained fractures affecting the tibia and fibula of his right leg. Woods was on crutches in a photo taken with 10-year-old cancer patient Luna Perrone.



Woods did not give an immediate answer to the question asking if he thinks he will be able to play golf again. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” Woods said. “I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own.”.



Nevertheless, the legendary golfer is eager to make a comeback. When his archrival Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of the 2021 PGA Championship, Woods extended his congratulations to him on his social media, saying his victory is “truly inspirational.” Woods said he has had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf and it means so much to him and has helped tremendously.



한국어