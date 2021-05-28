Samsung invites chiefs of two umbrella unions. May. 29, 2021 07:05. will@donga.com.

Samsung Group said it invited Kim Dong-man, chief of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, and Baik Soon-hwan, chief of the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions, to the Samsung Human Resources Development Center on Friday, to give lectures on co-existence and shared-prosperity of labor unions and employers. All human resources team heads of Samsung affiliates attended the lecture. The chiefs of the umbrella unions made assessment of changes in labor-management relations at Samsung over the past year, and discussed ways to set the direction for desirable labor-management relations going forward.



After Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong pledged to change its labor-management relations in May last year, Samsung invited Moon Sung-hyun, chairman of the Economic and Social Development Commission, and had CEOs of Samsung affiliates to take his lecture.



한국어