Pres. Moon expresses concern about marine plastic at P4G Summit. May. 28, 2021 07:30. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

“If I can start my life all over again, I wish I could become a tree expert and lead a carefree lifestyle, tending my farms.”



South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday in a special video message for the 2021 Seoul P4G Summit (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030), responding to actress Park Jin-hee’s remarks when she called him a forest commentator. Pundits say that the president’s comment reflects his candid thought, wistful for the rest of his tenure which will be over in less than a year. President Moon, who has a small plot of farm inside the presidential residence, is known for his keen interest in farming and plants. The South Korean president said a single day where he could walk his dog Maru, water his plants, remove the weeds, and read books while drinking rice wine with his feet dipped in the stream in front of his house would be “his perfect day.”



In this 37-minute video, President Moon took a stroll around the official residence with Park and Tyler Rasch, talking about the meaning of the summit and the small actions one can take in their daily lives to protect the planet. “When I visited the North, First Lady Ri Sol Ju explained how the top of Mt. Baekdu is covered with the blossoms of rhododendron, but their cluster is shrinking owing to the impact of climate change,” said President Moon, pointing at a rhododendron blooming along the walking path.



Asked what pledges he would make if elected as president of the planet earth, President Moon expressed his wish to set the alleviation of marine pollution as a global agenda, citing his personal concern about the issue of mounting maritime waste. On the matter of environmental protection, Moon said it is very important not to underestimate the effort of a single person. “It appears that his strong will to tackle the issue of marine pollution will be included in the P4G Seoul Communique,” he said.



