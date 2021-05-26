High school in Harlem airs ‘Minari’. May. 27, 2021 07:27. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

A high school in Harlem, New York City held an online special screening of the movie “Minari,” a film about the lives of Korean immigrants in the U.S., as means to overcome hate crime towards Asians and racial discrimination. The Korean Cultural Center New York announced on Tuesday (local time) that the Democracy Prep public high school in Harlem held an online screening of the movie “Minari” to its 250 students and faculty members.



The school was founded in 2009 to give high quality education opportunities to students of low-income families. It offers Korean language classes and Korean cultural programs as mandatory course. The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the New York aT center sponsored the event by donating “K boxes” with Korean confectionaries and kimchi.



한국어