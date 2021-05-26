Tottenham stars expected to leave the club. May. 27, 2021 07:27. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur are doing the best to not lose Son Heung-min this summer. On top of striker Harry Kane’s announcement that he desires to leave the club, there is speculation that Gareth Bale could retire after Euro 2020.



The Football Insider reported on Tuesday that Tottenham are confident that Son will stay next season. To that end, Tottenham reportedly have offered Son a new five-year deal worth more than £200,000 a week. It translates to £10.4 million a year. Tottenham aim to sign Son before Christmas.



Rumors have it that major European football clubs, such as Bayern Munchen are considering signing Son, whose contract with Tottenham expires in June 2023. With Kane, who became this season’s top goal-scorer and assist-maker, announcing his desire to leave the club, Tottenham are expected to have difficult summer. “Losing recently-crowned Tottenham player-of-the-year Kane this summer would be a bitter enough blow for supporter,” the Football Insider wrote. “Were Son to follow him through the exit door, there would be mutiny in the stands.”



Meanwhile, Bale could retire from football. Spanish media “abc” reported on Wednesday that after finishing the season, Bale is currently focusing on Euro 2020 set to be played next month and is considering retiring after the competition. Bale, who joined Tottenham on a loan from Real Madrid last season, is considering an early retirement although his contract with Real Madrid expires a year later. The Spanish media wrote that Bale did not like the demands and pressure that fell on him.



Bale is expected to discuss his retirement with his family after Euro 2020. He is reportedly considering working in the golf industry after retirement.



한국어