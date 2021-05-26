Kim Kwang-hyun allows two-run home run, one out short of quality start. May. 26, 2021 07:27. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The St. Louis Cardinals was leading the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in the sixth inning. Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt walked up to Kim Kwang-hyun on the mound when Kim needed one more out to achieve a quality start. When asked if he want to be substituted, Kim said he wanted to finish the inning. With the support of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and infielders, Kim placed his foot on the mound once again.



However, the last pitching was unsuccessful. Kim threw a change-up to rookie Andrew Vaughn and allowed a two-run home run flying over the left-center fence. Kim collapsed on the mound in frustration. He walked the next hitter Leury Garcia and was pulled from mound before finishing the 6th.







Kim, who was looking for his second win of the season, suffered his second consecutive loss due to the two-run homer. The South Korean left-hander had three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on five hits and three walks while striking out five in a road game against the White Sox played at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on May 25. The Cardinals lost 1-5 to the White Sox. It was Kim’s second straight loss after his first against the San Diego Padres on May 17. His average ERA increased from 2.73 to 3.09.



Kim delivered a stable performance against the White Sox, which had a 0.285 team batting average, the top in the league, against left-handers, until the fifth inning. Vaughn, who hit his first home run of the season off New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman the previous day, got in Kim’s way. Kim allowed a double to Vaughn in the bottom of the second inning while throwing a slider.



한국어