Indian couple wed on plane to escape COVID-19 restrictions. May. 26, 2021

Amid the continued spread of COVID-19, a couple in India held a wedding on plane to escape COVID-19 restrictions.



According to BBC on Monday, Rakesh and Dakshina from Madurai, Tamil Nadu state in India chartered a Boeing 737 jet that can carry up to 200 passengers to hold a wedding on Sunday. As the state of Tamil Nadu limited weddings to 50 guests to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the couple chartered a plane to invite more guests. The plane flew for two hours from Madurai to Bangalore, carrying more than 160 people.



Indian aviation authorities launched an investigation into whether the wedding violated against COVID-19 restrictions. A video footage of the wedding that was posted on social media showed that most of the guests, including the groom, and the bride did not wear a mask. But the India Today reported that all guests got tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding on the plane.



