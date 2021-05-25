BTS wins four awards at Billboard Music Awards. May. 25, 2021 07:35. imi@donga.com.

BTS won four awards at this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), breaking their own record of winning multiple awards at three major American music awards. The K-pop band won two awards at the 2019 BBMA and three at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMA).



At the 2021 BBMA ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time), BTS took home four prizes in Top Selling Song, Top Song Sales, Top Duo/Group, and Top Social Artist categories. After their win in Top Duo/ Group category in 2019, the K-pop band left a huge footprint in the American mainstream music industry by winning Top Song Sales and Top Selling Song awards as well as Top Duo/Group award this year.



Due to the pandemic, BTS delivered their acceptance speech from Korea. “It’s really an honor to be a winner of such a significant title,” the leader RM said after the group’s name was called out as the winner of Top Selling Song. “We wanted to share some fresh energy with everyone through “Dynamite,” and we think this award is proof that we achieved that goal.”



BTS unveiled a showcase of their new single “Butter” at the ceremony. The video, which was filmed in Seoul, began with a scene, where the members were watching themselves in the mirror in the waiting room. The K-pop band delivered great choreography and singing, going back and forth between the stage set and the BBMA red carpet.



