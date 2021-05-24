Maryland Gov. Hogan pledges $250,000 for the ‘Wall of Remembrance’. May. 24, 2021 07:32. yeah@donga.com.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Saturday local time that the State of Maryland will provide 250,000 U.S. dollars for the “Wall of Remembrance” for war dead from the Korean War, which will be constructed in Washington, D.C.



The State of Maryland plans to donate 250,000 dollars for maintenance and repair of the Wall of Remembrance through the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, which is the first one among the U.S. state governments. The Wall of Remembrance, a sculpture standing 1 meter in height and measuring 50 meters in circumference, will be erected to remember the sacrifice of Korean War veterans. Ground was broken for the structure on Friday.



The scripture will have the names of 36,574 American soldiers and some 7,000 KATUSA soldiers of the Korean Army who perished in the Korean War. The State of Maryland said, “More than 15,000 Marylanders participated in the war and 531 of them lost their lives.”



Governor Hogan, whose wife is Korean-American Yumi Hogan, met with Korean War veterans on Friday and expressed his gratitude, saying, “My wife always has said ‘without sacrifice of Korean War veterans, I would not be here.’”



한국어