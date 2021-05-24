Texas pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong has strong chance to start in games. May. 24, 2021 07:32. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Texas Rangers left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong has an opportunity to solidify his status as a starting pitcher, while his teammate right-handed starter Kohei Arihara has a shoulder injury.



Texas said on Saturday (local time) Arihara will undergo an aneurysm surgery on his right shoulder on May 28, adding, “It will take at least 12 weeks for Arihara to resume throwing.”



The team has yet to make any official announcement on Arihara’s replacement, but U.S. outlets including Sports Illustrated predict a strong chance for Yang. Earlier on Thursday, Yang started for the second time this season in a game against the New York Yankees, and gave three hits, four walks, and two runs, and had two strikeouts during five and one-third innings.



Yang’s strong performance was outshined by no-hit, no run pitching by Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber. Other than five starting pitchers among Texas’ pitcher lineup, only Yang and Wes Benjamin, a second-year pitcher at the team, have had an opportunity to start.



