BTS comes back with second English language song. May. 22, 2021 07:24. imi@donga.com.

World famous K-pop boy band BTS has returned to its fans with the second English language song titled “Butter.”



“Butter” was released across the globe at 1 p.m. on Friday (Korean Standard Time). With lyrics all in English just as “Dynamite” released last August, this long-awaited summer single is ready to smash the global music market. The song with the BPM/tempo of 110 is an easy-to-dance-to piece just as similar as that of “Dynamite.” A crew team of international songwriters such as Rob Grimaldi and Stephen Kirk joined BTS in this song. Unlike “Dynamite” by two British crews, “Butter” was created by a group of eight songwriters, including BTS leader RM who played a part in songwriting.



In a press conference held at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, BTS member Jimin introduced a new song to the audiences. “This song is not based on a grandiose message. It is an adorable song of love confession, saying, “I will steal your heart by melting down just like soft and sweet butter.’”



The BTS members are hoping the new song to bring them to the top of the Billboard single chart again. SUGA confidently said that BTS can make it to the top again, adding in laughter, “We may have to. We will. Yes, we will.” “I hope that this song will become one of the best summer songs this year,” said RM. Nominated for the first time by the Grammy Awards this March (Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance), they failed to be awarded the trophy. They were still hungry for a Grammy award. “This year, we will give it a try with ‘Butter,’” SUGA said.



BTS plans to showcase “Butter” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (GMT+9).



한국어