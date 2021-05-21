Vaccinated people can meet face-to-face with nursing home residents. May. 22, 2021 07:25. easy@donga.com.

People who have been vaccinated will be allowed to meet face-to-face with people at nursing homes from two weeks after the vaccination (immunity formation period) beginning next month. Currently, people are only allowed to have contact-free meetings through glass wall with loved ones at nursing homes.



Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae introduced the meeting policy and other measures at a regular briefing on Friday. “We will proactively consider and announce in succession diverse measures to give favorable treatment to vaccinated people,” Kang said. As a result, if just one of the people between a visitor and a person at the nursing home is vaccinated, they will be allowed to meet face-to-face. However, if a visitor is not vaccinated, they will be allowed to meet face-to-face only if the visitor presents a negative COVID-19 test result.



Current social distancing levels (Level 2 in the Seoul metropolitan region, and 1.5 in other regions) will remain in effect through June 13. The ban on gathering of five or more people across the nation, and on gathering at bars in the Seoul metropolitan region will remain in effect as well. Meanwhile the first dosing of the Pfizer vaccine will resume on Sunday.



한국어