Obama calls Trump ‘corrupt motherf*****’. May. 21, 2021 07:23. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

A testimony came out that former U.S. President Barack Obama criticized former President Donald Trump by calling him a “corrupt motherf*****.”



According to the Guardian on Wednesday, Obama criticized Trump during his conversations with supporters and advisors as Trump took the presidential office. The Guardian reported the story based on the new book “Battle for the Soul” written by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at the Atlantic.



Obama generally followed the convention that former presidents do not publicly criticize or attack their successors. However, he was more candid with how he feels about Trump with people with whom he felt more comfortable, according to the Guardian.



“I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig,” Obama often said according to the book. “He’s a madman,” the democratic president also said, adding that big donors are looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation. On the days that he was particularly frustrated, he made a passing comment, such as “that f****** lunatic” with a shake of his head, and said, ”I didn’t think it would be this bad.”







Obama’s strongest remark, Dovere claims, was prompted by reports that Trump was speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. “That corrupt motherf*****,” he remarked.



The book also talks about President Joe Biden. While Obama was involved in Biden’s presidential campaign, their relationship wasn’t all smooth sailing. According to the book, Obama shared his worries that the then-democratic presidential candidate was too old and perhaps past his best. The book will be published next week in various countries, including the U.S.



