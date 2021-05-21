Robots & AI science center to be installed in Changdong. May. 21, 2021 07:22. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

In 2023, a science center will be installed near Changdong metro station in Seoul where visitors can experience the cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution including robots and artificial intelligence (AI).



The Seoul Metropolitan Government had a groundbreaking ceremony for Seoul Robots & AI Science Center before starting the construction in earnest. About a three-minute walk away from the Changdong station, the science center will stand four stories tall with two floors of basements, boasting a space of 7,405m² wide and an investment worth 43.7 billion won. The building will host exhibition rooms for projects and special exhibitions of various sizes. Standing exhibition rooms, demonstration rooms for VR & AR, as well as the spaces for training and experimentation will be prepared as well.



The city government is planning to create a space where all generations can enjoy hands-on experience of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through various education programs. This involves close collaborations with the private sector to help understand the latest research trend easily such as robots, AI, VR, AR, and holograms. “Our program will focus on allowing the visitors hands-on experiences of the research process under the guidance of robots and AI experts,” said an official from the metropolitan government.



The center will be utilized as a training center for the next generation of talent. Located in the north-eastern parts of Seoul, the facility has easy access to a wealth of human resources from 15 different colleges, and the Hongneung district hosts around 10 institutes of technology. It is also adjoined by the Changdong Awoorne, a job support agency established last year, as well as the venture & culture industrial complex whose construction is due to be finished in 2023 and Photographic Art Museum Seoul. “The place will serve as a hub of science and culture connecting the dots of exhibitions, education and research while bridging the public and researchers,” said an official from the city government.



The process of construction is also expected to draw a great deal of attention. For the atypical exterior design of the building, the Seoul metropolitan government has adopted 3D scanning technologies. Smart construction technologies will also be mobilized whereby the modules of building blocks are prebuilt externally before being installed on the ground.



“We would spare no support so that the science center can become the landmark of South Korea by pushing it forward in conjunction with the implementation of the new economic hub project in Changdong-Sanggye,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.



