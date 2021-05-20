O.When comforts MZ generation with his music. May. 20, 2021 07:25. imi@donga.com.

May 24 marks five-year anniversary of O.When’s first single “Today.” The singer and song-writer, 28, has been a night owl since his debut.



“I usually go to bed at 6 or 7 a.m. and wakes up at 10 a.m. This is why the songs I write in the day time sounds like they are written at night.”



In particular, “Today” is even more special among his “night” songs. The song became a breakout hit after he appeared on SBS’ singing contest show “The Fan” in 2019, and attracted attention after the entire song (3 minutes 52 seconds) was used as background music for KB Bank’s Internet ad at the end of 2020.



Before meeting his girlfriend’s parents, the man in the ad searches “a small apartment in Seoul” on the Internet and let out a sigh, saying that he did not want to live an ordinary life but living an ordinary life is not easy. Then, “Today” flows in the background: “Why it is so hard for me/ Tonight/ It is bothering me today.” There are so many comments from the MZ generation that they teared up watching the ad. Thanks to the lyrics that resonate with young generations, the song got over 114,000 likes on the music streaming platform Melon.



“I’ve received many messages that said people who wanted to give up their life decided to live again after listening to the song,” he said. “I couldn’t reply to the messages because I didn’t know what to say to them. I guess I’ll have to give them comfort with my songs.”



He made four songs to listen to at night in his new mini album, “Mood Night.” The first song, “Place to Rest,” is for those whose boundaries between work and home have become blurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The melody of the chorus, “I need a place to rest,” came to his mind while taking a shower. “My Heart” that goes like “Hold me quietly when you find me/ I’m hoping tonight will be warm” captures fans’ heart like “Tonight.”



“I hope those who find it hard to sleep at night will listen to my songs,” O.When said. He will have a concert from June 19 to June 27 at the Gurumare Theater in Seoul.



