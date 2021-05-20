Google showcases conversational AI that talks like a human. May. 20, 2021 07:25. by Dong-Jin Shin shine@donga.com.

Google unveiled next-generation conversational AI model “LaMDA” and “MUM,” a new technology for answering complex search queries, which are currently in development, at its annual developer conference Google I/O. Both technologies are yet to be commercialized, but their demonstration has garnered attention for being a lot more like a human than the existing AI technology.



Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai introduced a conversation that Google’s development team recently had with LaMDA during his keynote speech at Google I/O 2021, which was broadcasted live from the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California on Tuesday. LaMDA led a conversation from the first person's point of view identifying herself as Pluto after learning several millions of data points about the planet. It said, “The team that created New Horizons was very excited to see me,” “I am not just a random ice ball, I am actually a beautiful planet,” rather than simply explaining facts about the planet. LaMDA that personified as a paper airplane spoke a lot more like a human. When asked about the secret to a really good paper airplane, it answered, “I must first ask you to specify what you mean by “good.”” When it was asked to say something to the viewers, the AI encouraged them that they could go anywhere with good wind and good ingredients (body).



구글이 ‘AI 게임체인저’로 치켜세운 ‘멈’은 질문의 복잡한 뉘앙스를 알아채 검색하는 AI다. 75개 이상의 언어로 학습해 텍스트, 이미지, 동영상을 포함한 다양한 형태의 정보를 동시에 이해하고 질문 의도에 맞춤형 답변을 제공한다. 등산화 사진을 찍은 뒤 특정 산의 하이킹에 적합한지 질문하면 기후와 산의 특성 등을 종합적으로 검색해 함께 가져가면 좋을 준비물을 추천하는 식이다.



MUM, which Google described as “AI gamechanger,” is an AI technology to understand the complex nuances of search queries. It has learned over 75 languages and simultaneously understands various types of information, such as text, images, and videos, to provide a customized answer to a question. For example, if a user takes a picture of hiking boots and asks if they are suitable for hiking on a specific mountain, the AI system comprehensively searches the weather and the characteristics of the mountain to recommend a list of items to bring.



Google’s soon-to-be-updated new technologies focus on utility and increased privacy protection. Google Maps shows how crowded a specific area is and reveals information about stores depending on timing and travel itinerary, if any. It also provides information about 150,000 kilometers of bike lanes, traffic lights, and environment-friendly routes with the highest fuel efficiency. For the Google Photos app, AI will analyze patterns to organize pictures and identify a set of three or more images or videos that share similar shapes or colors, and collate them to create a highlight in your Memories. Google also showcased the Privacy Dashboard function where users can see which apps have accessed features like their location and camera in a single view and change permissions settings.



