Samsung Electronics reveals DRAM PMIC. May. 19, 2021 07:07. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics unveiled its new power management integrated circuits (PMICs) – the heart of electronic devices – on Tuesday. This is the first time the electronic giant developed PMICs for DRAM. Samsung Electronics, which has been investing to achieve the goal of becoming the leading company in the global system semiconductor market, will expand its system semiconductor product line-up with the new item.



The PMICs released by Samsung Electronics will be mounted on the latest DDR5 DRAM module. PMICs, which are comparable to human heart, manage the power supply to each part of an electronic device in an accurate and efficient manner. Samsung Electronics’ new product will be used as a key semiconductor to improve DRAM’s performance and reduce electricity for movement.



The semiconductor industry predicts that the global power semiconductor market, which was about 25.3 billion dollars last year, will grow to 32 billion dollars by 2023 thanks to the high performance of information devices and the broader distribution of electric cars. Market research company Omdia also forecasts that the power semiconductor market will experience steady growth and exceed the mobile DRAM market size of 29.8 billion dollars in 2024. “The new product is necessary to not only gain market share in the power management semiconductor sector but also grow the system semiconductor business,” said a semiconductor industry source.



