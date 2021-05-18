Doosan Heavy wins WtE plant contract in Warsaw. May. 18, 2021 07:28. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced Monday that it signed a contract to supply Waste-to-Energy equipment (WtE) for plants in Poland.



The WtE plant refers to facilities that generate power and heat by harnessing the source of combustible materials from homes and factories through gasification, incineration, and pyrolysis. The equipment is designed to alleviate the impact on the environment while serving as a power source, and it is growing increasingly popular in Europe, a region facing trouble replacing decrepit power plants and securing landfills.



This time, Doosan has signed a contract for a WtE plant located in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland. The South Korean construction company will take the role of supplying two incineration boilers and a nitrogen processor worth 67 billion won. The new WtE plant, whose construction has been ordered by Warsaw waste handling company MPO, will provide 20-megawatt electricity and heat by disposing 730 tons of daily waste discharged by 850,000 citizens in Warsaw.



The Warsaw WtE plant is the third plant contract Doosan has won in Europe. Last year, Doosan signed WtE contracts in Olsztyn, Poland, and in Dinslaken, Germany, in August and October, respectively. Park Hong-wook, head of power service BG at Doosan Heavy, said that the company will continue to aggressively target Europe’s WtE market as 80 new plant orders are expected in the region by 2025 under enhanced waste management environment standards.



