Bordeaux’s Hwang Ui-jo scores 12th goal of the season. May. 18, 2021 07:28. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Bordeaux’s Korean forward Hwang Ui-jo scored his 12th goal of the season, tying for the most goals scored by Korean footballer in French Ligue 1.



In a home game against RC Lens on Sunday, Hwang scored the first goal in penalty kick in the 32nd minute. It was his 12th goal of the season, which tied the record for most goals in a season by Korean footballer in Ligue 1 set by Park Chu-young in the 2010-2011 season when he played for AS Monaco. If Hwang adds another goal in the one remaining game, he will become the Korean player with most goals in Ligue 1.



After a 3-0 win against Lens, Bordeaux came in 14th out of 20 teams with 12 wins, six draws, and 19 losses (42 points). Bordeaux has two more points than FC Nantes, which is placed in the 18th place in the standings and has to play relegation playoffs. The result of the last round will decide whether Bordeaux will remain in the Ligue 1.



Bordeaux, which went ahead with Hwang’s penalty kick, secured a victory after Youssouf Sabaly added another goal in the 89th minute followed by Mehdi Zerkane’s winner in the injury time. Hwang was replaced with Sékou Mara in the 66th minute.



