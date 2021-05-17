Kobe Bryant inducted to NBA Hall of Fame . May. 17, 2021 08:56. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in last January at the age of 42, was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



He was honored with nine other basketball stars including Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan at the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction held on Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut, the U.S. They were elected for the Hall of Fame in April last year and were to be honored at the event to be held in August last year, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.



“I used to avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world and someone had to bring him back to reality,” said his wife Vanessa on behalf of her late husband wearing a purple dress, the symbolic color of the Los Angeles Lakers to which Kobe devoted his passion. “Right now, I'm sure he's laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages.”



“If my husband were here tonight, he would have a long list of people to thank that helped inspire him and equip him to be in the Hall of Fame,” Vanessa said. She attended the event with two daughters except her late daughter Gianna who died with her husband. “The emperor of basketball” Michael Jordan was not able to hide his sadness while watching her give a speech standing next to her.



Leading five victories of his team from 1996 to 2016, Bryant was picked as the best player of the official season once and as all-star 18 times. He won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and in the 2012 London Olympics as the national team player.



한국어