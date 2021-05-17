Leicester City FC win FA Cup title in 137 years after founding. May. 17, 2021 08:54. hun@donga.com.

For the first time ever in its history, Leicester City FC of the English Premier League have won the FA Cup title.



Leicester City beat Chelsea FC 1-0 as Youri Tielemans scored the finishing goal at 18th minutes in the second half in the 2020-2021 FA Cup final, which took place at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. With the victory, Leicester won the FA Cup title for the first time in 137 years since its founding in 1884. Leicester City previously advanced to the FA Cup final four times including the 1948∼1949 season, but never clinched the cup. The team has finally achieved the elusive goal at its fifth trial. Leicester had won the English Premier League Championship in the 2015-2016 season for the first time in 132 years by overcoming a 0.02 percent probability of victory as predicted by gamblers. The team has generated a “Victory fairytale Season 2” five years later since.



Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has also gloriously clinched the FA Cup championship for the first time in his career.



Rodgers has become the second coach in history to have won the title in both England and Scotland FA Cups after Alex Ferguson who served as coach for the Manchester United FC for 27 years. While serving as coach for the Celtic FC, Rodgers claimed seven trophies, including two regular season league titles and a League Cup. “Today is a historic day for the club, and I am so proud of our players,” Rodgers said. “All trophies are special, but I am particularly satisfied as our team won the championship by beating such a great team as Chelsea.”



한국어