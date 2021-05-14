Kamala Harris agrees on the need to provide vaccine support to S. Korea. May. 15, 2021 08:05. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said she will discuss the issue of providing vaccine support to South Korea.



According to Representative Andy Kim (Democrat), who is of Korean descent, on Thursday (local time), Vice President Harris made the remark while talking with him. While meeting with her at the White House on Tuesday, Rep. Kim requested offering COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea, America’s important ally in Asia, and Harris agreed on the need for vaccine support although she said Washington currently does not have plans to do so. Vice President Harris expressed willingness to consider further consultations by saying that she will put the issue on the top of the agenda.



In particular, Vice President Harris said she will discuss the issue with South Korean officials prior to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Washington, D.C. while mentioning the upcoming summit meeting between President Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden next Friday.



As the second man in power at the Biden administration expressed her willingness to provide vaccine support to South Korea, the two sides are likely to accelerate discussion on vaccine support in time for the bilateral summit. The issue of vaccine support is one of the key agendas the bilateral summit. During a meeting with his senior secretaries on April 19, President Moon said he will do his best to work in close cooperation with the U.S. on issues, such as vaccine support and COVID-19 response.



