Bill Gates told friends marriage to Melinda was "loveless". May. 14, 2021 07:24. abro@donga.com.

Founder of Microsoft Bill Gates reportedly told his friends that his marriage to Melinda French Gates was “loveless” long before their decision to divorce.



According to the New York Post on Wednesday (local time), Bill told his close friends a while back that the marriage was loveless and that it had been over for some time and they had been living separate lives.



“The split is no surprise to me,” a source close to Bill said to the New York Post. “Any friendship with Jefferey Epstein would have been a bone of contention for Melinda.”



Some say that it must have been a difficult decision for Melinda who is a devout Catholic. “She wants to get an annulment from the Vatican following the civil divorce, I’m told,” said a source who has worked with Melinda.



On May 3, the Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage via Twitter. “The 65-year-old billionaire Microsoft founder has been holed up for three months at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, which bills itself as “one of the United States’ most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities,”” Page Six, U.S.-based media covering celebrity news, reported on Tuesday quoting an anonymous source. Foreign media reported that the Vintage club is strictly managed and a perfect place for Bill to avoid media attention. He also signed his divorce papers in the region where the golf club is located.



Bill is known to be a big golf fan. The couple’s wedding in 1994 was held near the 12th hole of the golf course of a hotel on the small Hawaiian island of Lanai.



